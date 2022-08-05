Auto Retailer Pendragon Hits Brakes On £405M Buyout Plan

By Najiyya Budaly (August 5, 2022, 1:33 PM BST) -- Auto retailer Pendragon PLC said on Friday that it has terminated talks with an international company over a £405 million ($492 million) buyout after one of its largest shareholders rejected the deal. Pendragon said the bidder, which it did not name, withdrew its non-binding offer after it was "unable to engage" with one of the auto retailer's five largest shareholders. (Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images) Pendragon, which is listed on the FTSE All-Share index of the London Stock Exchange, said that the bidder — which it did not identify — withdrew its non-binding offer after it was "unable to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS