FCA Appoints Ex-Ambassador For Cross-Border Cooperation

By Irene Madongo (August 5, 2022, 4:15 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulator on Friday said it has appointed former British ambassador to Kosovo Ruairi O'Connell as director of international, a role that involves overseeing the agency's international engagement matters following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. O'Connell will come on board from the Home Office, where he is director, international, the Financial Conduct Authority said. Before that, O'Connell worked at the Foreign Office, including as British ambassador to Kosovo between 2015 and 2019, the regulator said. The new FCA executive's previous roles also include head of unit of the foreign secretary's special representative on climate change, and deputy head...

