Musk Blasts Twitter For 'Reckless' Claims In $44B Deal Fight

By Jeff Montgomery (August 5, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT) -- Tech billionaire Elon Musk branded Twitter Inc.'s key traffic measurement tools as "reckless" or "at worst, intentionally misleading" in his answer to Twitter's Delaware Chancery Court suit to compel him to close on his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a copy made public early Friday. The high-stakes, highly public dispute that began July 8 when Musk declared he was terminating the deal already has run ahead of ordinary court customs, with Twitter's not yet publicly docketed reply making news late Thursday—a day prior to Musk's answer going public. Copies already circulating showed that Musk, chairman and "Technoking" of...

