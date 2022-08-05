Ex-Ohio Court Mediator Mailed Congressman Feces, Feds Say

By Eric Heisig (August 5, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A former mediator for a Greater Cleveland-area court was arrested Friday by federal authorities who said he mailed feces to the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and other public officials. Richard J. Steinle is charged with violating a federal law that bars mailing certain injurious articles. Federal prosecutors alleged Steinle, who lives in suburban Akron, mailed more than three dozen letters between August 2021 and July 2022 to elected and public officials in Ohio, Kentucky, California and Washington, D.C. They said federal agents watched him put one in a mailbox that was addressed to Jordan's congressional campaign, wearing a glove on one hand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS