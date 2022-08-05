Sandy Hook Jury Starts Mulling More Damages Against Jones

By Christine DeRosa (August 5, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury entered deliberations again on Friday to determine the punitive damages conspiracy theorist and Infowars website owner Alex Jones must pay to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim, one day after awarding them $4.1 million in compensatory damages for defamation. The jury first heard testimony from an additional plaintiffs' witness, an economist, that detailed both Jones' and his companies' finances based on what information was made available before another round of closing arguments. Determining punitive damages is the second phase of the damages trial Jones is facing. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County District Court determined last...

