Senate Confirms Long-Awaited Sentencing Commission Picks

By James Arkin (August 5, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed seven nominees to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, giving the agency a voting quorum for the first time in more than three years. The Senate confirmed the seven nominees by voice vote, meaning they received bipartisan support and did not require a recorded vote, which expedited their confirmations and allowed them to be approved together as a block. The confirmations include U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, who will serve as the commission's first Black chair. The commission is a bipartisan, independent agency tasked with researching, developing and altering sentencing guidelines for federal judges. The commission has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS