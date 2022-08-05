Ex-FDA Veteran Joins Sidley In DC

By Jack Rodgers (August 5, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to its food, drug and medical device compliance and enforcement group. Jay Jariwala first joined the FDA in 2008, working as a compliance officer in the agency's center for devices and radiological health, according to his LinkedIn profile. While he held several roles during his 14-year tenure, most recently Jariwala worked as a team leader and combination products subject-matter expert in the agency's center for drug evaluation and research, office of compliance and office of manufacturing quality, the firm said Wednesday. Jariwala's focus at Sidley Austin's...

