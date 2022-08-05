Goodwin Hires Ex-Kirkland Atty To Private Investment Practice

By Matt Perez (August 5, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP further added to its private investment funds practice in New York again this summer, announcing the hiring of a former partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP on Friday. Robert Emerson joins the firm in its private investment funds practice in New York, nearly a month after bringing aboard former Dentons' attorney Sara Werner to the practice as a partner out of the city. "The secondaries and [general partner]-led restructuring market is growing increasingly abundant with opportunities for our clients," Paul Verbesey, co-chair of the firm's private investment funds practice, said in a statement. "Rob's deep experience in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS