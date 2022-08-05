House Dems Press Crypto Industry For Diversity Data

By Elise Hansen (August 5, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers, led by Rep. Maxine Waters, pressed cryptocurrency companies on their efforts around diversity and inclusion and sought a snapshot of their workforce data and policies. Some of the U.S.'s largest cryptocurrency companies as well as major venture capital investors were asked to complete a survey about their diversity data and policies from 2021. Recipients of the letter included cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Paxos and FTX, stablecoin company Circle and venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz, according to a Thursday announcement. "There is a concerning lack of publicly available data to effectively evaluate the diversity among America's largest digital assets companies, and...

