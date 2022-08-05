Cleary Gottlieb Opposes Bid To Turn Over Redstone Email

By Rose Krebs (August 5, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is fighting a bid by investors in two Delaware Chancery Court suits filed over CBS's $30 billion acquisition of Viacom for the firm to produce an email sent by media mogul Shari E. Redstone seeking legal advice on the merger. In a filing on Wednesday, the firm said it had initially inadvertently produced the email at issue, but clawed it back and is now opposing a bid by investors to turn it over. Cleary Gottlieb argues that the email sent by Redstone is protected by attorney-client privilege. The firm also contends that Redstone accidentally sent...

