Pot Legalization Campaign Takes Fight To Ark. High Court

By Sam Reisman (August 5, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Cannabis legalization advocates on Friday asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to overrule state election officials' decision to reject a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana by amending the state's constitution. Responsible Growth Arkansas, the campaign that has pushed for the ballot measure, accused the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners of overruling the wishes of thousands of signatories by arbitrarily refusing to certify the ballot measure. "After nearly 200,000 Arkansans signed Responsible Growth Arkansas' petition, the State Board of Election Commissioners incorrectly rejected the ballot title and thus thwarted the will of the people and their freedom to adopt laws by initiative,"...

