Colo. Hemp Farm Can't Secure Early Win In Investment Row

By Daniel Ducassi (August 8, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied a hemp farm and a processors' bid to escape some counterclaims in their suit against former business partners over contested investments, ruling a jury must resolve the dispute over the existence of a contract between them. U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez on Thursday denied hemp processing facility owner Athena Botanicals LLC and hemp farm operator San Juan Hemp Co. LLC's motion for partial summary judgment against counterclaims from a pair of Arizona companies and their owner, David Vindici, who claimed the hemp firms defrauded them and made decisions that resulted in a bad harvest. "The parties never executed...

