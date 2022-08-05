Vietnamese Honey Not Stinging US Market, Importers Say

By Rae Ann Varona (August 5, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Importers of raw honey from Vietnam have challenged an order retroactively imposing 90 more days of anti-dumping duties, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the imports fill a demand for honey by commercial bakeries that U.S. producers can't meet. Sweet Harvest Foods, Export Packers Company Limited, Honey Holding I LLP and Sunland Trading Inc. said in complaints filed Thursday that nearly all U.S. domestic honey was sold to retail customers while nearly all raw honey imported from Vietnam was sold to commercial bakeries. They attributed the split to the differences in Vietnamese and U.S. honey colors, flavor profiles and...

