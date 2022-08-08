Hartford Unit Settles Hurricane Irma Damage Dispute

By Riley Murdock (August 8, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida couple announced they have voluntarily dismissed their Hurricane Irma homeowners insurance suit against a Hartford unit after reaching a settlement with the insurer. In a notice filed Friday, Michael and Louise Edell voluntarily dismissed their suit with prejudice, noting the court still had jurisdiction to enforce the agreement in their notice. "The terms of the settlement are confidential," said Veronica Rabinowitz, an attorney for the plaintiffs. "We cannot discuss the settlement other than to say an amicable resolution has been reached." The settlement was first announced in June, according to case filings, one day after a Florida federal judge refused...

