Eversheds Sutherland To Open In Frankfurt With PwC Partner

By Anna Sanders (August 5, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland announced plans to launch a new German office in Frankfurt next year and hired the Germany managing partner of PwC's legal practice for the expansion. Corporate and mergers and acquisitions attorney Steffen Schniepp will start as the firm's first partner at the new office when it opens in January, Eversheds Sutherland announced Friday. The firm said additional Frankfurt partners are expected to be announced soon. "Establishing a presence in Frankfurt realises a long standing ambition for the firm and for our team in Germany," said European managing partner Helen Thomas in a statement. "Our goal in Frankfurt is to build...

