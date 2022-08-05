IP Hires: Polsinelli, Jones Day, McKool Smith

By Tiffany Hu (August 5, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has brought on a team of intellectual property attorneys to the firm's electrical engineering and computer science patent prosecution group, and Jones Day has bolstered its intellectual property group with the addition of a former Baker Botts LLP biotechnology attorney. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Baker Donelson Perry F. Sofferman Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC snagged a new corporate and intellectual property shareholder from Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP. The firm announced the addition of attorney Perry F. Sofferman in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS