OT Wage Violations To Cost Home Care, Staffing Cos. $2.5M

By Caleb Drickey (August 8, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge concluded that a Pittsburgh-area home care agency, a related staffing firm and their respective owners underpaid employees for their overtime work by more than $1.2 million. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand on Friday closed out a bench trial by finding that Elder Resource Management Inc. and Staff Source Inc. jointly and willfully executed a scheme in which they split workers' hours between them to duck their Fair Labor Standards Act overtime pay obligations. The judge therefore ordered the firms to pay the U.S. Department of Labor, which sued on behalf of the workers, nearly $2.5 million...

