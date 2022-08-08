Suit Challenges Wash.'s Failure to Enact Wolf-Deterrent Rules

By Greg Lamm (August 8, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Five conservation groups want to force the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to adopt a 2020 directive by Gov. Jay Inslee for ranchers to use nonlethal methods to deter wolves from attacking livestock before the wolves can be legally killed, according to a lawsuit filed in Washington state court. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission's decision in July to reject Inslee's directive was a "failure to perform a duty that is required by law," according to the complaint led by the Center for Biological Diversity filed Friday in Thurston County Superior Court. The department's decision not to enact Inslee's wolf-related...

