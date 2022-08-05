Alex Jones Jury Awards Sandy Hook Parents Additional $45M

By Christine DeRosa (August 5, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury said Friday that conspiracy theorist and Infowars website owner Alex Jones must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim, one day after awarding them $4.1 million in compensatory damages for defamation. Punitive damages were determined after the jury returned a verdict awarding damages for defamation and emotional distress to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was murdered in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut. The parents were seeking $150 million in total damages from Jones. Alex Jones, seen in 2018 at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS