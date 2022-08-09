DeFi Participants Must Prepare For Potential Bankruptcies

By Noah Schottenstein, Mark Radcliffe and Deborah Meshulam (August 9, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has left investors and blockchain projects wondering about what will come next after the Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. and Celsius Network LLC bankruptcies, and how to address the potential fallout. Many facts about the failures of these projects remain unknown. What is certain, however, is that there are many open questions related to how the laws will operate in the event of a U.S.-based bankruptcy filing. Background Most of the discussion on bankruptcy and cryptocurrencies has focused on centralized exchanges, the custodial status of assets held by centralized exchanges and how depositors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS