DuPont Washes Hands Of Turkish Co.'s Faulty Dryer Claims

By Hailey Konnath (August 5, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge handed DuPont a win in a suit accusing the company of manufacturing defective plastic resins that caused tumble dryers to catch fire, ruling Friday that DuPont subsidiaries, not DuPont, appear to be the manufacturers of the resins.

U.S. District Judge Timothy B. Dyk granted summary judgment to DuPont on all four remaining claims in Turkish appliance maker Arçelik AS's suit. Judge Dyk held that Arçelik didn't raise its theory that DuPont directly manufactured the allegedly defective resins — called Zytel FR50 — in a timely fashion. He also said that contention fails on the merits regardless....

