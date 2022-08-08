Legal Services Co. Moves To Toss Securities Fraud Suit

By Andrea Keckley (August 8, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida legal services company moved to toss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed against it over trusts mostly for disabled Social Security or Medicaid recipients the agency says were managed by a shell company disguised as a nonprofit. Synergy Settlement Services Inc. argued that the SEC both lacks jurisdictional authority and fails to state a case because interests in irrevocable pooled special needs trusts or irrevocable spendthrift trusts are not securities, according to the dismissal motion filed Friday in a federal court in Orlando. "This case is an unprecedented attack on the rule of law, representing government overreach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS