Health Co. Accused Of Stealing Psilocybin Therapy Idea

By Adam Lidgett (August 8, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A company called Terran Biosciences Inc. has launched a suit in federal court claiming that a British company swiped trade secrets from a professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, related to a way to treat depression using psilocybin without its hallucinogenic effects. In a Friday complaint filed in Maryland federal court, Terran accused Compass Pathfinder Ltd. of trade secret misappropriation under federal and state law, as well as breach of contract. Terran — which got a license to use the trade secrets at issue through a deal with the University of Maryland, Baltimore — said Compass put a stop to talks about...

