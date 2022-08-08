New Policy Prices Increase In The Wake Of FCA Action

By Irene Madongo (August 8, 2022, 6:58 PM BST) -- A trade group representing British insurance firms on Monday reported an increase in the average premium paid for a new policy, amid indications that government pricing reforms are hitting motorists in the pocket. The Association of British Insurers said the average premium for new policies was £500 in the second quarter of this year, up from £480 in the first quarter. "As the FCA said when the changes were introduced, the impact of their reforms to pricing rules could lead to some consumers paying higher prices if they previously benefited from significant new business discounts," the group said. While it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS