OZ Minerals Rejects BHP's 'Opportunistic' $5.8B Bid

By Dawood Fakhir (August 8, 2022, 3:29 PM BST) -- Australian mining company OZ Minerals has rejected an AU$8.34 billion ($5.83 billion) takeover offer from mining giant BHP Group, saying on Monday that it was not in the best interests of its shareholders. OZ Minerals, which focuses on nickel and copper mining, described the unsolicited proposal as "highly opportunistic." The offer was made as the price of copper and the company's share prices have fallen significantly from their peak earlier in the year. BHP, the Anglo-Australian mining giant which is listed on the standard index of the London Stock Exchange, offered on Friday to buy all the stock of OZ Minerals...

