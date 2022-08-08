M&C Saatchi Merger On Ice Waiting For Regulatory Approvals

By Dawood Fakhir (August 8, 2022, 6:56 PM BST) -- Advertising agency M&C Saatchi said Monday that it has postponed two upcoming shareholder meetings to review a £310 million ($375 million) merger offer from Next Fifteen as it waits for regulatory approvals. The meetings were set for Aug. 19, but the company said it expects to reschedule them for the fourth quarter when it believes that regulators will have cleared the transaction. The company did not specify which regulators have yet to clear the deal. The decision to delay the meetings means that both of the current offers for the company, neither of which has board support, remain valid. Next Fifteen...

