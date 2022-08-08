White & Case-Led Cary Group Looks To Reject $590M PE Bid

By Najiyya Budaly (August 8, 2022, 11:50 AM BST) -- Sweden's Cary Group has told long-term shareholders to reject a $590 million cash offer from two private equity funds, saying on Monday that the bid does not reflect the glass company's growth prospects. Shareholders hoping to invest long-term in the automotive glass repair company have been advised not to accept a bid made by two private equity funds. (iStock.com/HarryHuber) Cary Group Holding AB has advised shareholders hoping to invest in the automotive glass repair company in the long term not to accept the offer made in June by CVC Funds and Nordic Capital. The takeover bid is valued at just under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS