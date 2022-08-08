CMS Guides £1B Pension Deal For Stationery Giant WH Smith

By Martin Croucher (August 8, 2022, 1:46 PM BST) -- High street retailer WH Smith PLC has offloaded £1 billion ($1.2 billion) of staff pension liabilities to insurer Standard Life, in a deal advised by CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang and two other firms. The so-called full scheme buy-in transaction protects the retirement benefits of all 13,000 members of the WH Smith Pension Trust. One of the largest transactions this year was announced as experts predict heightened activity in the pensions deal market in the second half of 2022. "A collaborative approach between Standard Life and the trust's advisers enabled the transaction to be completed more quickly than expected," Rhian Littlewood,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS