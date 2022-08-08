Vista Equity Will Take Tax Software Biz Private In $8.4B Deal

By Elaine Briseño (August 8, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, will acquire Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP- and Perkins Coie LLP-steered tax software business Avalara Inc., in an all-cash $8.4 billion go-private deal, the companies announced Monday. The price tag, which includes net debt, calls for Vista Equity to pay $93.50 a share, according to a statement. For Avalara, the deal will allow it to expand its international workforce and improve its marketing strategy, the statement said. Avalara helps its customers stay current on tax rules and regulations and stay in compliance by offering products that help calculate...

