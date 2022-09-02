After Steady Growth, Legal Sector Shed 9K Jobs In August

By Xiumei Dong (September 2, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. legal services sector saw an 8,900-job loss in August, a sharp decline after five months of consecutive growth, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Employment in the legal sector dropped by 0.75% last month, with seasonally adjusted employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing a preliminary total of 1,179,300 jobs in August, down from a revised estimate of 1,188,200 in July. Despite the decline, the number of legal services jobs in August is still higher than the pre-pandemic high of 1,163,000 in February 2020, and increased 1.91% over the 1,157,200 legal...

