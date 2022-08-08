Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 8, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- An increasingly busy Delaware Chancery Court raced to docket new suits last week involving PayPal, Snapchat and the Carlyle Group in between a flurry of Twitter-related filings. Here's a recap of news from last week out of Delaware's Chancery Court. Twitter Developments Twitter's insistence that Tesla CEO Elon Musk make good on his $44 billion promise to take the company private kept the court busy, with stacks of new docket filings, a new shareholder suit and another round of attorney substitutions. In a new lawsuit, Twitter shareholder Luigi Crispo sued Musk and the two acquisition vehicles he created to buy Twitter to force...

