Tesla Hires New Deputy GC For Corporate And Securities

By Sue Reisinger (August 8, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has brought in Derek Windham as deputy general counsel for corporate and securities, the latest hire in the electric vehicle maker's legal department, which has undergone many personnel changes over the last three years. Windham formerly worked for seven years as vice president at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., where he oversaw corporate legal, securities, governance and finance. Tesla did not return a Law360 Pulse message about Windham's hire on Monday, and Windham blocked a similar email. But his LinkedIn profile shows that he began the job at Tesla in July, the same time he is listed as leaving HPE....

