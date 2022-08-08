Ex-Chancery Judge Heads To Wilson Sonsini As Partner

By Rose Krebs (August 8, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Former Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor Joseph R. Slights III is starting another chapter in his legal career in the state, as he has joined Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC as a partner in its Wilmington office two months after leaving the bench. Slights joined Wilson Sonsini's litigation department as a member of the firm's corporate governance practice, the Palo Alto, California-headquartered firm announced Monday. It's an area of law he's well-versed in, having served six years as a vice chancellor on the esteemed Chancery Court, a nationally important corporate law venue. His retirement from the bench was announced earlier...

