Va. Commissioner Finds Cigarette Retailer Owes Sales Tax

By Michael Nunes (August 8, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Virginia cigarette retailer owes the state's retail sales and use tax as it is unable to provide complete information regarding incentive payment reports from vendors, the state's tax commissioner ruled. The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Taxation, in a ruling published Friday, upheld the findings of an audit that determined the taxpayer failed to file sales and use tax returns from November 2018 through July 2021. The taxpayer had claimed to have received incentive payments from cigarette manufacturers that were not considered in the audit but could not show documentation, the commissioner said. The determination, Virginia Tax Commissioner Ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS