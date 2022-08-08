Ropes & Gray Promotes Deals Partner To Lead Seoul Office

By Matt Perez (August 8, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP announced on Monday that one of the firm's deals partners has been appointed as the newest managing partner of its office in Seoul, South Korea. Jaewoo Lee, who joined the firm in 2013 from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, has taken over the reins at Ropes & Gray's Seoul office — effective Aug. 1 — from its previous lead, William Yongkyun Kim, who had served in the role since helping establish the office in 2012. Kim, who was the first foreign legal consultant approved by the Korean Bar Association, will remain at the company in an advisory senior counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS