Fed. Circ. Backs Chevron's PTAB Win Again

By Andrew Karpan (August 8, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Chevron succeeded again on Monday in convincing the Federal Circuit to sign off on a nearly three-year-old ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that had axed claims in a rival's patent covering a composition for a lubricating oil. The appeals court's decision was a loss for a joint venture between ExxonMobil and Shell called Infineum, which had filed a patent suit against Chevron in Delaware federal court in 2018. That lawsuit had been on ice since 2019, and the latest ruling on the patent indicated that the case was not likely to be revived. "We find none of Infineum's challenges persuasive,"...

