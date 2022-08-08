Pot Cos. Jushi And Curaleaf Settle Suit Over CFO's Move

By Sam Reisman (August 8, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis firm Jushi Holdings Inc. has settled its lawsuit against a former executive that the company claims broke his employment agreement when he left to join cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings Inc., the company announced on Monday. Jushi filed the lawsuit against its former Chief Financial Officer Edward Kremer and Curaleaf in Florida state court on July 15, alleging that Kremer violated the terms of his noncompete clause and that Curaleaf engaged in tortious interference when the company poached him. According to a company statement on Monday, Jushi and Curaleaf's confidential settlement agreement will grant Kremer a "limited waiver" from his noncompete...

