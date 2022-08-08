Patent Co. Run By Russ August Attys Has Suit Axed By ITC

By Ryan Davis (August 8, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Friday that a patent licensing company controlled by attorneys from Russ August & Kabat cannot sue NetApp over a former Nokia patent, saying the case is barred due to a separate license agreement with RPX Corp. The commission decided not to review a judge's decision to terminate for "good cause" an investigation into Proven Networks LLC's allegation that cloud data company NetApp infringed its patent on allocating communications network resources. On the same day as the ITC ruling, the two companies settled a suit over different patents in the Western District of Texas. ITC Chief...

