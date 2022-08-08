Georgia-Pacific To Take Mich. Superfund Ruling To High Court

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 8, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Georgia-Pacific on Monday said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling that International Paper Co. and Weyerhaeuser Co. are not liable for any part of a $49 million Superfund cleanup. Koch Industries-owned Georgia-Pacific's move follows the Sixth Circuit's April decision to overturn a Michigan federal judge's ruling that apportioned liability to all three companies plus NCR Corp. The Sixth Circuit found that the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act's statute of limitations prevents Georgia-Pacific from collecting costs related to cleaning up the Kalamazoo River Superfund site from International Paper and Weyerhaeuser. The site is contaminated with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS