Hemp Co. Sues Rival With Similar Name For TM Infringement

By Jonathan Capriel (August 10, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Utah hemp company is trying to make a name for itself by infringing on the trademark of Illinois-based Global Hemp Inc., according to a lawsuit filed in Colorado federal court, which accuses the Utah business of "cybersquatting" and seeks at least $2.1 million in damages. According to the complaint, Global Hemp Association, or GHA, and its directors were well aware of the existence of the Peoria, Illinois, corporation trademark through LinkedIn follows, a cease-and-desist letter and knowing another hemp entrepreneur who is also being sued for infringement by Global Hemp Inc. But GHA went ahead and used a similar name...

