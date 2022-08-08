Lawyer Bert Fields, Hollywood 'Tour De Force,' Dies At 93

By Hailey Konnath (August 8, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Bert Fields, a legendary entertainment attorney who represented the likes of Tom Cruise, Mel Brooks, Dustin Hoffman, George Lucas and Warren Beatty, has died at the age of 93, according to his law firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP. Fields died peacefully at his home in Malibu on Sunday night, Greenberg Glusker said in a statement Monday. His wife, Barbara Guggenheim, was by his side. An entertainment powerhouse, Fields worked with virtually every major Hollywood studio and talent agency during his lengthy career. He handled a number of landmark cases, including representing DreamWorks co-founder and former The Walt Disney Co....

