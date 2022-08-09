Texas 'Individualism' In Evidence Rules At Play In Jones Trial

By Andrew Strickler (August 9, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- They say everything is bigger in Texas. But the cliché doesn't apply to the state's rules on evidence releases by mistake, like the one that shook the Alex Jones trial last week. In contrast to most U.S. jurisdictions, in Texas, lawyers on the receiving end of misdirected emails or other inadvertent disclosures by opposing counsel aren't obligated even to give the sender a heads-up, much less refrain from using the material. And in the context of a closely watched trial like this one, premised on Jones' refusal to comply with court orders, the Wild West nature of Texas policy on this issue only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS