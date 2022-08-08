Eisai Wins Ax Of Sleep Drug Patent Claims At PTAB

By Adam Lidgett (August 8, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday threw out several claims in a patent covering a form of treatment for insomnia, finding that the claims were either anticipated by an earlier patent or obvious. A three-judge panel of the PTAB handed a win to Eisai Inc. in its challenge to a half dozen claims in a case against Crystal Pharmaceutical and Bergen Pharmaceutical, which the PTAB said were both designated as patent owners in the post-grant review proceeding. For one thing, the panel found that most of the claims at issue in U.S. Patent No. 10,759,779 were anticipated by an...

