Judge Orders Sale Funds To Cover Collapsed Condo's Taxes

By Nathan Hale (August 8, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Former unit owners of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, will not have to pay 2022 taxes on the property following a ruling Monday from the judge overseeing consolidated litigation over the building's collapse last summer. Acting on his own initiative, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said in a one-page order that the court-appointed receiver for the former condominium association should distribute a $96 million settlement fund for unit owners' property losses without deducting this year's taxes and should use excess funds from the recently closed $120 million sale to cover the tax payments, unless they end up being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS