Taft Stettinius Adds DOJ Prosecutor To White Collar Practice

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 9, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has hired a former U.S. Department of Justice white collar prosecutor to join the firm's growing compliance, investigations and white collar defense practice. Jason M. Covert, who spent six years as a prosecutor in the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit in the DOJ, has joined the firm's Indianapolis office and its recently opened Washington, D.C., office as a partner. In addition to joining the white collar defense practice, Covert is coming to the commercial litigation practice group. This is Covert's first time in private practice. He told Law360 that he was drawn to Taft Stettinius...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS