DOJ Says Medical Pot Patients Have No Right To Bear Arms

By Sam Reisman (August 8, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Florida federal judge on Monday that the Sunshine State's medical marijuana patients had no Second Amendment right to possess firearms since they were breaking a federal law. The DOJ's brief was filed in response to a lawsuit brought by the commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and three Florida residents, who allege a federal rule barring medical marijuana patients from having guns is unconstitutional. In its motion to dismiss the case or secure a favorable judgment, the government countered that the policies being challenged by the lawsuit only apply to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS