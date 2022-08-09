Justices' EPA Ruling Didn't Move Needle On Chevron Doctrine

By Dan Wolff and Eryn Howington (August 9, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Is Chevron deference dead? Definitely, maybe. In the weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court invoked the major questions doctrine in late June in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency[1] in support of its ruling that the EPA lacks authority under the Clean Air Act to force power plants to switch from coal-fired energy generation to cleaner fuel sources — starting with natural gas, but to ultimately renewable fuel sources like solar or wind[2] — some have interpreted the decision as the end of Chevron deference, established in the Supreme Court's 1984 Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS