Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: OSG Group Holdings Inc.

By Vince Sullivan (August 8, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Payment and marketing services company OSG Group Holdings Inc. commenced a Chapter 11 case Aug. 6 with a plan to deleverage its balance sheet and obtain new financing so it can emerge from bankruptcy in less than one month. (iStock.com/Poike) The company came to court with a restructuring support agreement that has been signed by nearly all of its secured lenders. The plan proposes to pay all trade claims in full and to assume all executory contracts. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Restructuring a highly leveraged balance sheet Weakened demand for debtor's direct mail and print services Multiple malware attacks...

