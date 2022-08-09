Trademark Office Tells Fed. Circ. To Ditch CBD Co.'s Appeal

By Sam Reisman (August 9, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently told the Federal Circuit to reject an appeal by a CBD beverage manufacturer seeking to register a trademark for its product, saying the product was unlawful under federal law. In a brief filed Monday, the USPTO said that Joy Tea, the appellant seeking a review of the office's decision, did not have a bona fide intention to use its "For Joy" mark in lawful commerce, since selling edible products with CBD are still federally illegal. "If commerce in CBD beverages becomes lawful under federal law, Joy Tea can apply to register the FOR JOY...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS