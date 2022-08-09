Ex-EPA Official Joins Heideman Nudelman

By Jack Rodgers (August 9, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A former official in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has joined Heideman Nudelman & Kalik PC as of counsel, the firm has announced. Joseph A. Cannon early in his career worked in associate and assistant administrator positions at the EPA, the firm said Thursday. He recently was president and chief executive officer of Fuel Freedom Foundation, a nonpartisan coalition that focuses on reducing U.S. dependence on oil. "I am pleased to be joining the prestigious D.C.-based law firm of Heideman Nudelman & Kalik PC," Cannon said in a statement. "The firm, which is noted for its ground-breaking work in representing American...

